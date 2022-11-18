DOWN South Fest will return to Port Fairy this summer with the additional of interstate acts.
In 2022, the festival ran with only Victorian acts, headlined by punk band Amyl and the Sniffers before they supported The Foo Fighters in Geelong and played internationally.
In 2022, the bill includes bands from New South Wales, Adelaide and Melbourne, while also supporting local bands from Koroit, Mortlake, Warrnambool, Port Campbell, Timboon and Geelong.
It will run at The Star of the West Hotel on February 25.
Leading the line-up are Adelaide band Bad/Dreems and C.O.F.F.I.N from NSW, two punk-rock bands who ensure they tour to regional areas and isolated communities.
They are joined by Melbourne acts CIVIC, Future Suck, So.Crates, Blowers and Queenie and her Band, an eclectic mix of punk, hardcore, hip-hop, soul and alt-country.
See the full line-up below:
Bad/Dreems, CIVIC, C.O.F.F.I.N, Future Suck, So.Crates, Queenie and her Band, Blowers, Eyeroll, Grond, Bluestone River Band, Convict Class, Lisztomania and Whipewerm.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.