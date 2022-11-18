The Standard
The line up for Down South Fest has been released led by Bad/Dreems and C.O.F.F.I.N

Updated November 18 2022 - 11:58am, first published 11:30am
Down South Fest is making a return to The Star of the West Hotel in 2023.

DOWN South Fest will return to Port Fairy this summer with the additional of interstate acts.

