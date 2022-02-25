Amyl and the Sniffers' Amy Taylor 'excited' about Port Fairy festival Down South Fest headline show
Port Fairy's Down South Fest headliners say they're "excited" about playing their first festival in two years at tomorrow's sold-out event.
Melbourne punk band Amyl and the Sniffers will be leading the festival lineup, which includes Proto Moro, Stiff Richards and Grace Moloney, at The Star of The West Hotel.
Lead vocalist Amy Taylor said the band did not have the opportunity to perform much due to COVID-19 restrictions and looked forward to the trip to Port Fairy.
"We haven't played a festival in a couple of years," Taylor said.
"I don't think any of us have been down there before, so we're pretty keen to check it out and also go to the beach."
"Playing out in the country is always really fun. Everyone out there has always got the best spirit and are just excited to see live music."
Taylor said festival-goers could expect the band to play songs off their latest album, Comfort To Me, including crowd-favourite tracks Hertz and Guided By Angels.
"We really enjoy playing those ones," Taylor said.
"The new songs have been received really well by the audience."
For more information about Down South Fest head to www.downsouthfest.com.au.
