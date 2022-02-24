news, latest-news,

THE Ciaron Maher juggernaut continues to grow in size with the racing and spelling operation acquiring a 300-acre property in New South Wales. Maher has been searching for a suitable piece of land in New South Wales for more than three years and has closed a deal on the property between Shoalhaven Heads and Berry. "It's a great property," the Winslow training export told The Standard. "I've looked at lots of properties over the last three years and never found the suitable one but this property ticks all the boxes. It'll complement our other training operations at Cranbourne, Ballarat, Pakenham plus Fingal and the property will allow us to spell horses from our Warwick Farm (Sydney) stables to a country environment in New South Wales." Maher, 40, trains in partnership with David Eustace and the champion horsemen are a whopping 80 winners clear of their nearest rivals in the Victoria training premiership. Maher said the new property will open more opportunities for their owners. "Prizemoney for racing in New South Wales is very good," Maher said. "They have a slightly different rating system in New South Wales compared to Victoria which offers more opportunities for horses to gain prizemoney for their owners. "We've got to do a lot of work to get the property established as is in training tracks and stables but once all the infrastructure is in place it should be great." "It's a hilly sandy property which suits our style of training. Our training facilities at Ballarat, Cranbourne, Pakenham and Fingal are top-class and once we're finished the works at the new property it'll be up there with them." The former Emmanuel College student, who has trained five Grand Annual Steeplechase winners, has numerous runners at Caulfield on Saturday. He'll saddle up Counttheheadlights and Hafey in the $1.5 million group one Blue Diamond Stakes while Bella Nipotina, Marabi and Away Game line up in the $750,000 Oakleigh Plate. They also have four starters at Randwick including El Padrino and Coolangatta taking part in group two races. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/e2c56ab8-83bd-4caf-9a2d-d610d72cf319.jpg/r680_726_4470_2867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg