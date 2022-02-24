news, latest-news,

A newly revamped Warrnambool intersection which was near the scene of a fatal accident this week will be looked at with councils, police and VicRoads set to meet at the site on Friday. Warrnambool City Council said the meeting would help determine whether short-term action, if any, was required near the Wangoom Road and Wiggs Lane intersection. "There will also be a coroner's investigation, the results of which may contain recommendations for the council," the council said. The meeting comes as a signage error leading up to the intersection was fixed overnight Wednesday after concerns were raised by a Warrnambool resident that the wrong sign had caused confusion for his 16-year-old learner driver. The man said he had raised safety concerns with both VicRoads and Warrnambool City Council about the dangers of the intersection on Monday. "I came across this sign that says you're approaching a stop sign, but when we got there it was a give-way sign," he said. "It was confusing for an L-plater. He was confused." Moyne Shire Council changed the sign on Wiggs Lane overnight to an 'approaching a give-way sign' after it was brought to their attention. The intersection of Wangoom Road with Aberline Road has had a $1.29 million upgrade which included widening of the road, installing a traffic island at Aberline Road and a realignment of Wiggs Lane and Aberline Road to prevent motorists using the intersection as a direct crossroad. "The approaches to Wangoom Road from both Wiggs Lane and Aberline Road were re-engineered to improve lines of sight," the council said. Moyne's director of infrastructure and environment Edith Farrell said Wiggs Lane formed the boundary between the two councils and, as such, was considered a joint road which Moyne manages.

