Moyne Shire Council awaiting approval to remove trees in avenue of honour

news, latest-news,

Moyne Shire Council will continue to remove dangerous trees in Mortlake's avenue of honour. A number of the trees, which the council hopes to replace with holm oaks, were damaged in a storm in late January. Residents have been invited to have their say on the council's submission to Heritage Victoria to replace the remaining trees. "Immediately following the storm event, council officers commenced working with contractors to make the avenue safe," the council said in a statement. "Council officers also met with Heritage Victoria to clarify the extent of works council is permitted to undertake using emergency provisions within the Heritage Act 2017. "Council will continue to utilise the Heritage Act emergency provisions to remove dangerous trees located between the western end of the avenue and the road cutting to the east of town over the next few weeks." The council said in the statement the trees were reaching end of life and need to be replaced. "Council had lodged an application with Heritage Victoria for a permit to replace the trees in the avenue with Holm Oaks in October 2021," the statement said. "Heritage Victoria will then consider submissions and the issuing of a permit to remove trees not removed under emergency works provisions of the Heritage Act 2017. "Once a Heritage Permit is obtained, council will continue to remove trees within the avenue that cannot be justifiably removed using emergency provisions." IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/ed8ee16b-15fd-46c7-b96e-ae5c3c022b95.jpg/r0_207_5097_3087_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg