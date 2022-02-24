news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL Laneway Bar's annual charity event at the weekend was a success, raising $6283 for Warrnambool art gallery The F Project. It was a welcome outcome for Laneway Bar founder Patrick O'Brien after navigating a tumultuous summer. "It's a great total, we're really happy with it as it means everyone was thrilled to have the charity on board," he said. "We were overwhelmed how many people came along and put money in the tins and brought additional cash." The Friday night event saw 600 people through the doors to enjoy a night of cocktails and live music. Performing on the night were Eddy and the Exciters, supported by radio personality Alex Dyson and Lachie Milne on the DJ decks. Cocktail mixing business Cloud Cuckoo Island also jumped on board, donating around $1000 in drinks. The F Project supports contemporary art practice, the development of local artists through professional development, and the creative exploration of social issues within the south-west community. Committee member and social media manager Harley Manifold said the team at The F Project was blown away by the result. "The F Project is grateful to have been the recipients of Laneway Bar's fundraising," he said. "We were lucky to be chosen by Paddy and the team and as such are able to put the funds to use improving the facilities to enable better use of the current spaces we have." The charity event has run since 2013, with $42,000 put back into the community. Previous recipients include Warrnambool and District Food Share, Standing Tall, Let's Talk, the Leila Rose Foundation and Peter's Project. "It's all about investing in our community," Mr O'Brien said. "It feels really good all these years on to see the benefits and familiar faces around town involved with the bar. "I was filled with feeling from an owner point of view; it's not all about turning a profit, it's about leaving a lasting impact." The Warrnambool Laneway Bar opens every summer in the city's CBD. This year has been one of the most challenging yet navigating the Omicron outbreak. "It's been temperamental with 200 per cent capacity then down to half some weeks. "There were a couple of hiccups in the middle but we finished strong and I'm pretty stoked with how it went. "Being an outdoor venue we got lucky with a lot of the COVID rules." The venue has grown from strength to strength. "When we started it was really challenging to get something like this going as people were a bit resistant to something new but the longer we've done it and formed relationships, particularly with other businesses, it makes running it a breeze. "We have so much community support it makes us want to invest bigger, better and bring new events and ideas to Warrnambool." The final night for the summer bar will kick off from 5pm, Friday February 25. IN OTHER NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/d65503d3-bd14-4408-b31c-cba483ae01e2.jpg/r0_667_3024_2376_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg