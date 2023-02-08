Accommodation could be an issue during this year's May Racing Carnival, with organisers hoping to attract at least 30,000 people over the three days.
Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive officer Tom O'Connor said the club regularly fielded calls from people seeking accommodation for the May race week.
A number of people contacted The Standard to voice concerns about a lack of accommodation options in the city during the Premier Speedway's Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in January.
Two motels - Motel Warrnambool and Gateway Motel - were demolished to make way for JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks, while another motel has closed to the public in the past 12 months.
"Accommodation is a challenge every year for any major event," Mr O'Connor said.
"We do get calls from people regularly wanting to come to the carnival and asking about accommodation."
Mr O'Connor said the club worked with the Warrnambool Visitor Information Centre, who fielded inquiries about accommodation.
The club is also keen to hear from people who would be willing to rent out their property for the week of the carnival.
"We do a lot of work working with towns on the outskirts of Warrnambool and offering transport to and from the track," Mr O'Connor said.
He said a large number of racegoers stayed in Port Fairy and Koroit and the club offered transport from these towns.
Mr O'Connor said offering additional transport to other towns - if racegoers were struggling to find accommodation - would be an option.
"If we found out customers could only find accommodation in other towns, we would definitely be keen to extend our transport network to assist," he said.
Mr O'Connor said indications ahead of this year's carnival were extremely positive.
He said he was hoping more than 30,000 will pass through the gates over the three days.
It is a special milestone year, with the club celebrating 150 years since its formation.
Mr O'Connor said about 29,000 people attended last year.
He said he was hoping for the biggest crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"We would be looking to surpass 30,000 people," Mr O'Connor said.
"Our key indicators are all strong at this stage.
"Our member numbers are strong and the interest in packages and marquees and hospitality is really strong."
Mr O'Connor said it was great to see people returning to events after the pandemic.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
