Racing club hopes to attract 30,000 punters to May Racing Carnival

Updated February 9 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 10:53am
The Warrnambool Racing Club will celebrate 150 years since its formation in 2023. Organisers hope to attract more than 30,000 people to the May Racing Carnival.

Accommodation could be an issue during this year's May Racing Carnival, with organisers hoping to attract at least 30,000 people over the three days.

