KOLORA-Noorat is bullish about its premiership chances after welcoming a former VFL player home for the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season.
Ben Moloney, 31, will return to the Power for the first time since winning its senior best and fairest as a 17-year-old.
Moloney - the younger brother of captain and assistant coach Joel - played more than 100 state league games across three clubs and made the 2015 VFL team of the year.
The former Collingwood, Werribee and Geelong utility - likely to be deployed in the Power's midfield - also won three Geelong league premierships with St Joseph's and St Mary's, including one in September when he was injured in the first quarter.
Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke said Moloney's signature was a massive coup for the club which made a preliminary final last season.
"It is very exciting. Ben has been number one on the Power's recruiting list for years," he told The Standard.
"Ben being the player and person he is, he always wanted to play at the highest level he could and he did that for a really long time.
"We let the dust settle on his premiership (with St Mary's) and we kind of thought it might be a great time for him to come back and potentially finish his football career where it all started and he thought the same way."
Bourke said Moloney, who lives in Winchelsea with his wife and three children, would commute to games and add leadership and experience to the Power's line-up.
"He is really, really keen to help us improve on where we finished this year and I have no doubt he's going to put us in a position to do that," he said.
"We certainly felt we needed to add a midfielder and Ben is exactly that.
"But being the player he is, he can play multiple positions. Our juniors at under 17 level won the premiership and we have a lot of young kids coming up, so his knowledge and leadership for them is going to be invaluable."
Kolora-Noorat is still searching for recruits and recently added former Cobden player Sam Uwland from Woorndoo-Mortlake.
The Power has also added former players Charlie Scanlon, who spent a season at VAFA club Latrobe, and Henry Kenna for season 2023 while Luke McConnell and Ben Reid have crossed to Hampden league club Terang Mortlake for a new challenge.
MORE SPORT:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.