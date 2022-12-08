The Standard

Kolora-Noorat signs former VFL and GFL footballer Ben Moloney for 2023 WDFNL season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 9 2022 - 11:21am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Moloney has committed to the Warrnambool and District league for 2023. Picture supplied

KOLORA-Noorat is bullish about its premiership chances after welcoming a former VFL player home for the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.