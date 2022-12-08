The Standard

Irish-born jockey Tom Madden wins first Australian winner in eventful day of racing at Warrnambool on Thursday

By Tim Auld
Updated December 8 2022 - 6:43pm, first published 6:19pm
Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell hinted Prospectus may be a surprise runner in the $50,000 Woodford Cup.

IRISH born jockey Tom Madden rode his first Australian winner on an eventful day of racing at Warrnambool on Thursday.

