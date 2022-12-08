IRISH born jockey Tom Madden rode his first Australian winner on an eventful day of racing at Warrnambool on Thursday.
Glitter 'N' Good, under the urgings of Madden hung on to win a restricted race over 2000 metres.
Madden, who is top mates with former leading Warrnambool jumps jockey Shane Jackson says it is great to get the monkey off his back following the winning ride on Lindsey Smith's mare.
Young apprentice jockey Ryan Houston, having just his seventh ride rode his first race winner on the Horsham-trained Longtimedreaming for Holly McKenchie.
Houston was excited following his win and gave credit to McKenchie and his boss Paul Preusker.
"Holly and Paul have been great supporters of mine," Houston said.
"I knew nothing about horses until I went to their stables looking for some part-time work.
"I started out mucking out boxes before one morning they put me on a horse and now I've ridden my first winner. It's a big thrill."
The day also saw comeback jockey Josh Cartwright ride his first winner since March 2020.
Wishlor Lass, making her racecourse debut with Cartwright on board scored an impressive maiden victory for Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde.
"Josh has put in a lot of work for our stable over many years," Wilde said.
"I'm glad Josh has been rewarded for all his hard work booting home a winner for the stable.
"I think Wishlor Lass has a bright future."
Fellow Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell hinted Prospectus may be a surprise runner in the $50,000 Woodford Cup following his gutsy win in a restricted race over 1700 metres on the day.
"I could put in an entry for the Woodford Cup," Purcell said.
"I've got three horses set for the Woodford Cup and Prospectus may be the fourth.
"We'll just wait and see over the next few days before making any future plans."
The Woodford Cup will be run at Warrnambool Racecourse on Saturday, December 31.
