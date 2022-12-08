The Standard

Old Collegians sign experienced midfielder Nathan Murphy as playing-assistant coach in Warrnambool and District Football Netball League

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:46pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool and District league outfit Old Collegians has added the experienced Nathan Murphy as a playing assistant-coach for season 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady

An experienced campaigner with more than 200 games under his belt is set to bolster Warrnambool and District league club Old Collegians both on and off-field in season 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.