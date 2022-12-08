An experienced campaigner with more than 200 games under his belt is set to bolster Warrnambool and District league club Old Collegians both on and off-field in season 2023.
The Warriors have welcomed the versatile Nathan Murphy to the fold as a playing assistant-coach, with the former South Rovers captain and premiership player to play an integral role in the youthful outfit under re-signed senior coach Ben van de Camp.
Murphy, a talented sportsman who is also one of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's biggest stars, told The Standard it was certainly bittersweet leaving the club after a distinguished career at the Lions but had a desire to potentially become a senior coach in the future.
He enjoyed a strong 2022 as the Lions pushed for senior finals, kicking 24 goals from 14 matches.
"The assistant role came up, coaching has always been something I've been interested in and I like the tactical side and trying to bring a group together so (Old) Collegians approached me and I thought with a young group and some good people to work with it'd be a good fit," he said at training on Wednesday night.
"There's no hard feelings leaving South Rovers, they've been really good for me. They've got a great list and speaking to (Tim Condon) he was really classy with how he handled it, and where I wanted my footy to go. The change will hopefully be a good one.
"I'm testing the waters with an assistant role but hopefully if I enjoy it enough and the right opportunity comes up, whether here or somewhere else in the future, it's something I'd like to find out whether I can cut it."
He said the Warriors' list under van de Camp had the potential to improve on a promising season 2022.
"There's plenty to work with in terms of youth and development," he said.
"It's certainly easy to go to a club that's up the top and not have to work as hard, but the list from a youth side is good. I've got a few good mates out here already and there's the connection with the old man, he played for East and Collegians for a couple of years, so there's that family connection as well."
The school teacher said providing an extra set of eyes on-field to help van de Camp on the bench was a major catalyst in the move.
"He'll have his coaching department from the bench but you don't always see it from the bench like you do from the field, so he's happy for me to communicate within quarters so it's shared leadership. The more feedback from every angle is a good thing," he said.
He said the prospect of playing Good Friday footy against Merrivale in the marquee match in round two was an exciting thought.
"I've seen the crowds they get, so it's really exciting," he said.
"Collegians and Merrivale have built that up to be a big event and Merrivale look strong so we'll have to put in a lot of work."
The Warriors also confirmed former junior Josh Lucas is returning to the club after a stint with South Warrnambool in the under 18s.
