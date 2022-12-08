Every time the Terang Tornadoes step onto their home court, they will be reminded of one of their own.
The Tornadoes will host a fundraiser in honour of the late Lachlan Stephenson at their Country Basketball League home game against Colac on Sunday.
They will unveil a framed shirt of Stephenson's to be hung court-side.
Stephenson, who passed away earlier this year after a seven-month battle with brain cancer, was an avid basketball player and assistant coach with the Tornadoes.
Mum Amy, who will attend the game alongside husband Jason, daughter Riley and extended family, said she had been "blown away" with people's generosity to raise more than $61,800 for the Brain Cancer Centre since Lachlan's death.
I think it's been in the back of their mind a lot, being the first season without him.- Josh Brebner
"The Brain Cancer Centre said to me earlier in the year when we hit $50,000, they said 'it's amazing and the kind of testament to the kid Lachie was because no-one can just raise $50,000'," Amy said. "We pick up bits and pieces and do little fundraising things and people are still so generous.
"It's a lovely cause and needs funding and awareness.
"And Lach would want that, for something to come out of what he went through, he'd want something positive to come from it."
Terang men's coach Josh Brebner said the day would "mean an awful lot" to the club and to him personally.
"Lachie's father Jason and I played a lot of basketball together and are friends," he said. "Lachie grew up and went through the Tornadoes' junior representative squad and has been a big part of the Terang Tornadoes and it's just a way to try and help and contribute to the cause.
"It definitely means a lot, as a community and as an association and club, to keep his memory going.
"There is a part of him there with the Tornadoes."
Brebner believes his players will be determined to put their best foot forward for Stephenson against Colac.
"I think it's been in the back of their mind a lot, being the first season without him," Brebner said. "It definitely will be a big motivation, all the boys have been chipping away and will want to put in a good performance for him."
The Tornadoes go into the game at full-strength, with Harvey Roberts and Scott Judd returning from injuries.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.