AMY and Jason Stephenson sport permanent reminders of their late son Lachlan but the generosity of the south-west community floats into their everyday lives. Tattoos they had after he died of brain cancer in January, aged 20, pay homage to the talented sportsman known for his humble nature while a fundraiser is helping raise much-needed money for scientific research. The Cure Brain Cancer for Stevo tally surpassed the $50,000 mark on Friday with Camperdown College running a sports-themed day across its senior and junior campuses and raising $3100. Businesses threw their support behind the initiative with Castle Estate donating the meat, Camperdown Bakery bread and iced donuts, Simply Scrumptious specially-designed cupcakes and KAM Industries t-shirts honouring Lachlan's love of basketball. Proud mum Amy, who works at the junior campus, said the family was "just blown away" with the outpouring of support and generosity since Lachlan's death, including a guard of honour in the Hampden Football Netball League and a sportsmanship award in his name struck at Camperdown Basketball Association. "We didn't realise how many people he had affected and touched and I don't think he would've realised," she told The Standard. "He just went along in his day-to-day life and did the right things, just did normal things. "Several people said to me 'today's going to be a hard day for you'. And I said 'it is, I've already had a sook but how amazing and comforting having all these people tell us how beautiful Lach was'." The Stephensons, including daughter Riley, 16, are on a mission to stop other families experiencing their heartbreak and plan to run the fundraiser long term. "We have had lots of people suggest they would make an annual donation which would be really lovely," Amy said. "And in my mind I'd like to set up an annual event - a black-tie ball one year maybe. It would be a fun event for people to go out and have a lovely time, raise a beer for Lach and raise some money." Their son's story is being shared to help other families too. "The Brain Cancer Centre are using Lach's story for the upcoming tax appeal which is really amazing," Amy said. "We have been asked to speak at the Brain Cancer Centre conference in Melbourne in May." Amy and Jason said brain cancer was a "barbaric" and "cruel" illness. People can donate to Cure Brain Cancer for Stevo via www.shoutforgood.com/fundraisers/curebraincancerforstevo. MORE SPORT:

