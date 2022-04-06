news, latest-news,

A south-west family channelling its grief into a fundraising effort hopes to smash through the $50,000 barrier on Friday. The Stephensons - mum Amy, dad Jason and sister Riley - launched the Cure Brain Cancer For Stevo appeal after losing Lachlan, 20, to the disease on January 1. They aimed to raise $5000 and were humbled when the mark was reached in just one day. Their next goal - $20,000 - was eclipsed within three days. They are now edging towards $50,000 with hopes a sports-themed fundraising day at Camperdown College on Friday will help them smash the target. Mrs Stephenson said the family was grateful for the support and wanted the contribution to help brain cancer research efforts. "We are so fortunate to be surrounded by wonderful communities, groups and clubs who have all been so amazing with contributions and their own fundraising plans," she said. "We know we can't change our loss but the legacy Lach left will live on and honour him...and it's all been made possible by every single donation made." Mrs Stephenson said her late son, affectionately known as 'Stevo', was sports-mad and loved playing basketball for Terang Tornadoes and football for Camperdown. The Magpies' round one Hampden league match against Terang Mortlake raised $700 for Cure Brain Cancer for Stevo. "It just shows that together we can make a difference" she said. Camperdown College - the school Lachlan attended in primary school before joining Cobden Tech - will run a sports-themed day with activities, games, music and catered lunch on Friday. "Because Lach loved sport so much, it is fitting to have a sporting fun day held in his memory," Mrs Stephenson said. "It's a wonderful initiative from the Camperdown College Junior School Council and the Student Representative Council to get all students and teachers across both the junior and senior campuses involved and we're looking forward to it." Students are encouraged to deck themselves out in their favourite sports apparel and those with limited-edition KAM Industries t-shirts honouring Lachlan are encouraged to wear them proudly on the day. Viewers can donate directly to the cause via www.shoutforgood.com/fundraisers/curebraincancerforstevo MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/2bf688bc-07bb-4875-a4c6-daabac0e23a9.jpg/r0_649_4000_2909_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg