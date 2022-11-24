The Standard

Footballer Charlie Scanlon eager to play for WDFNL club Kolora-Noorat in 2023

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 24 2022 - 5:33pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University student Charlie Scanlon, who will play football for Kolora-Noorat in 2023, at his family's property near Terang. Picture by Sean McKenna

CHARLIE Scanlon might be a Kolora-Noorat premiership player but he has unfinished business at his home club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.