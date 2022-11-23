The Standard

Olympians Ellie Beer and Jessica Thornton among 2022 Warrnambool Gift entrants

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
November 23 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Olympic runner Ellie Beer will race in Warrnambool. Picture by Getty Images

WARRNAMBOOL Gift organiser Richard Wearmouth has declared this year's entry list one of the best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.