Under the Auld Pump: Ken's passion for running

Local doctor Tim Fitzpatrick suggested we form a running club in Terang 20 years ago and we're still here today on the back of hard work from people like Jill and Richard plus other volunteers who have put in countless hours to ensure the event is a success. I'll never forget the first meeting to talk about setting up the running club was at Tim's house and we had about 15 people turn up for that meeting. We held a few picnic gifts for a couple of years before the club grew in size. The club has been extremely lucky to have the support of some wonderful local sponsors. They have ensured the event continues to grow in size. The running season only started a few weeks ago. The weather has impacted the start of the season. Essendon and Meadowglen have had their events and then we've got Warrnambool and us before the runners go on to Waverley. There's a lot of the runners that will be competing at the Terang Gift meeting who are preparing to run at Stawell next Easter.