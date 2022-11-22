The Standard

Under the Auld Pump: Ken's passion for running

By Tim Auld
Updated November 22 2022 - 1:19pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang's Ken Plummer has been passionate about running for decades in the local area. Picture supplied

Ken, I note you were born and educated in the western suburbs of Melbourne before making your home in Terang. How many years have you lived in Terang?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.