Simon Harkness to lead South West Cricket in Hudson Shield, Country Week carnivals

By Nick Creely
Updated November 22 2022 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
Simon Harkness will lead South West in its representative tournaments this season.

Heytesbury Rebels captain-coach Simon Harkness will lead South West Cricket's Hudson Shield and Melbourne Country Week representative teams this season.

