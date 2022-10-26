The Standard

Melbourne Country Week set for return, local competitions indicated strong interest in involvement

Russells Creek captain Matthew Petherick has long been a part of the WDCA's country week side. Picture by Anthony Brady

A time-honoured regional cricket competition is set for a return in February 2023, with the Victorian Country Cricket League (VCCL) preparing to bring back the historic Melbourne Country Week (MCW).

