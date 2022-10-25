The Standard

Warrnambool Springers' Level 4 team clinches silver medal on floor at state championships

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Springers gymnasts Olivia Emeny, Naomi Kishinaka, Georgie Milroy, Phoebe Draffen and Asha Graham returned from the Victorian Junior Championships with a silver medal on floor. Picture: Chris Doheny

A team silver on floor has capped a successful Junior Victorian Championships showing for five members of the Warrnambool Springers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.