A team silver on floor has capped a successful Junior Victorian Championships showing for five members of the Warrnambool Springers.
The Springers' Level 4 (division three) squad, including Olivia Emeny, Naomi Kishinaka, Georgie Milroy, Phoebe Draffen and Asha Graham, finished equal sixth out of 16 teams at the Geelong-based tournament.
Their second place on floor pulled a team score of 26.450, while the team also finished sixth on beam, ninth on bars and 10th on vault.
Coach Dean Mulholland said he could note on the day how impressive his gymnasts looked on floor.
"I saw some of the best routines I'd seen from them on floor," he said. "I was really proud on them."
Mulholland said the experience of competing at a state-level competition bodes well for the young gymnasts' development. He said early nerves showed in his team's first routines before they settled into their surroundings.
"It was kind of a big deal and I think they enjoyed it, it will be really good for them," he said.
The coach said the team also showed great sportsmanship, cheering on each other as well as members of another team they moved around the gym with.
The Springers' competitive season continues this weekend with an event in Portland. Mulholland said they would also look at "what's next" for the gymnasts, including practising Level 5 skills.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
