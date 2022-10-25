Warrnambool's Mia Cook was delighted to see her home club succeed at the Life Saving Victoria endurance championships.
Cook led the way for Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club at Torquay on Saturday, winning gold in the under 17 women's six-kilometre ski race as well as the four-kilometre board race.
Her club-mates Jackson Fary (open men's 10-kilometre ski race) and Rory Fawcett (under 15 women's four-kilometre board race) also won events while Todd Lamb, Isaac Owen, Paddy O'Brien and Hugh Fawcett had podium finishes.
"Warrnambool is a very strong club," Cook said.
"We had many very good results. It's always good to see everyone getting their own success because everyone puts in so much hard work."
Cook, who won the same events last year, was "pretty happy" with her own performance.
"Obviously the first carnival back I was a bit nervous because every competitor isn't sure if their long training period and pre-season is working out for them," she said.
"But yeah I was really happy to pull through.
"My age group is pretty strong and I mean most of them are really strong competitors so it was very challenging but it was good."
The teenager had been training hard in the lead-up to the championships, with a routine that included swimming, board paddling, ski paddling, running and gym work.
Cook will compete in more competitions in Victoria throughout the summer and in late March will head to Perth for the Australian championships.
She has already competed at the event twice and last year on the Gold Coast qualified for the under 17 board final. This time around as a top-age competitor she hopes to make another final.
"Making a final at an Australian level is the main goal and everyone's main aim but just to do my best and have fun (is the focus) because it's such a good sport," she said. "Whatever the outcome is I'll be happy."
