The Standard

Mia Cook leads way for Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club at Life Saving Victoria endurance championships

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 25 2022 - 7:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool teenagers Rory Fawcett and Mia Cook won gold medals at the Life Saving Victoria endurance championships. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Warrnambool's Mia Cook was delighted to see her home club succeed at the Life Saving Victoria endurance championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.