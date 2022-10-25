The Standard

Annika Jephcott to debut in superclass event at Warrnambool BMX Classic

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 25 2022 - 9:41am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Jephcott will contest the superclass event at the Warrnambool BMX Classic this weekend. Picture by Anthony Brady

Annika Jephcott says her main goal at this weekend's Warrnambool BMX Classic is to beat her sister in a race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.