TWO teammates are expected to play key roles for Warrnambool Seahawks as they strive to climb the Country Basketball League ladder.
Ash Keen was an offensive threat and Matt Rea effective on the defensive end as the side broke a six-game losing streak at the weekend.
Keen (22 points and 14 points) and Rea, who reeled in 15 rebounds in game two, were integral to wins against Colac Kookas on Saturday night and Surfcoast Chargers on Sunday.
Warrnambool coach Jack Huxtable said the duo would play key roles in the run home.
"Ash was massive for us both days," he said of the guard.
"He had a pretty slow start (against Colac) but keeping that experience and composure he's got, he completely turned his game around and was one of the main reasons we came out on top.
"His work rate is unbelievable. He puts a lot of work in on the track and on game nights is there for us all.
"He's just that team player and it was just good to see him put some points against his name as well."
Rea, who attends university in Melbourne and is home for the summer, was a workhorse.
"To play 32 minutes out of 40 (on Sunday) and keep them all at a high level, we were very impressed with him," he said.
Huxtable expects the Seahawks to be undermanned after the bye.
"Our next game is December 3 in Terang - a bit of a rivalry one," he said.
"We are such a young team and we have a few out - I think it's the Spilt Milk Festival in Ballarat so I think we've got some boys who have just finished year 12 who are heading up to that.
"I think I am going to have to (play) because I think at the moment I only have about five players, so I might have to pull the jersey on."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
