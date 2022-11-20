TWO teenage basketballers on debut highlighted the enviable depth at Warrnambool Mermaids' disposal on Sunday.
Promising tall Eva Ryan and clever guard Shelby O'Sullivan impressed coach Katie O'Keefe as the Mermaids dispatched of Country Basketball League opponent Surfcoast Chargers at the Arc.
O'Keefe said Ryan and O'Sullivan, who finished with 10 points, were integral in the 97-46 win as the Mermaids dealt with the absences of key quartet Jenny Henderson (ankle), Matilda Sewell (knee), Meg Carlin (family holiday) and Molly McKinnon (work commitments) with ease.
The non-playing mentor said the Mermaids' dominance came despite being "small in height" with their "defensive hustle" a catalyst.
"The girls had to fill those shoes," O'Keefe said.
"Eva Ryan is about six-foot-two and she did brilliantly."
O'Sullivan swung between the point and shooting guard positions in a game where O'Keefe played all 12 players.
"Mia Mills is our main point guard and started but I also have Molly McLaren, Ava Bishop and Shelby who can run the one (spot) very well," O'Keefe said.
"Between the four of them I said 'have some fun, swap it up a little bit, hop into the two positions so you can have a shot here and there.
"We had a very good percentage of shooting and full-court pressure which is what Shelby brought - steals, lay-ups."
The Mermaids hope to unveil another debutant - Dakota Crichton - when they return to the court in mid-December.
O'Keefe said the teenager had moved to Mortlake.
"She played for Casey in the (Big V) youth league competition," she said. "She is about a six-two forward."
In other women's games, Terang Tornadoes fell 71-54 to Horsham Hornets on Saturday night.
In the men's competition, Ash Keen (22 points and 14 points) top-scored in the Seahawks' back-to-back wins against Colac Kookas 77-68 on Saturday night and Surfcoast Chargers 72-64 on Sunday.
A 24-point game from experienced Terang guard Scott Judd lifted the Tornadoes to a 75-69 win against Horsham Hornets.
