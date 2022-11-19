RAIN ended play before it started on Saturday but weekday Warrnambool and District Cricket Association matches went off without a hitch.
The under 17 boys, under 17 girls, under 15 boys and under 14 girls' rounds were played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday nights respectively in sunshine.
The Standard photographer EDDIE GUERRERO captured the under 15 clash between Southern Titans and Wesley Yambuk at Harris Street on Friday night and the West Warrnambool versus Mortlake under 17 game on Tuesday night.
