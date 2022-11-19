Port Fairy recruit Zeb McKenna believes his new club is on the right track after a challenging 2022 Hampden league season.
The Seagulls went winless in seniors and reserves this year - even forfeiting a game at the top level - but strong turnouts at pre-season training sessions have given the club a sense of hope.
McKenna, who arrives from Dennington in the Warrnambool and District league, said the Seagulls were "already showing good signs".
"Everyone's wanting to have a crack after last year," he said.
"They didn't have that good of a year and didn't have a lot of numbers involved in the club but this year we had nearly 50 people at training on the first night."
The 21-year-old is a valuable addition to the Seagulls following an impressive season for the Dogs.
After missing four of the first five matches, he played the next 13 games and was selected in his side's best players on eight occasions.
After a big pre-season the youngster predicts he'll be raring to go for his new side.
He said it was a family connection that lured him to the Seagulls.
"My uncle Darcy (Lewis), he's come across to be the assistant coach so he's talked me into coming across," he said.
McKenna is aiming to break into the senior side at Port Fairy and is looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Hampden league.
He said the club had been "real welcoming" and expects to be utilised somewhere on the half-back line.
McKenna isn't the only new face at the Seagulls this season, with Warrnambool premiership captain Dustin McCorkell taking over as senior coach while the club has also signed ruckman Tyson Macilwain.
Macilwain previously played for Barwon Heads in the Bellarine league and was set to play for Port Fairy in the cancelled 2020 season.
Assistant coach Lewis will also be a valuable addition, having captain-coached Dennington to premiership success in 2015.
The Seagulls' facilities have also undergone a makeover, with their gym area being redeveloped into a professional gym and team-meeting area.
The club said on Facebook the renovations fit its theme that "our footballers and netballers can train and prepare like the elite".
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
