DENNINGTON is confident of fielding an under 18 side in 2023 after placing an emphasis on building its junior program.
New Dogs senior coach Leigh Anderson said the Warrnambool and District league club had strong numbers for the age group.
"With our under 18s not fielding a side halfway through this year, we've worked really hard on getting our numbers up," he said.
"We're up to about 25 or 26 under 18 kids at the moment. It is looking really promising for the kids - they'll have a side every week and Tom Fitzgerald is coaching."
The Dogs, who won four of their 18 games last season, have a number of teenagers who will push for senior selection including Will Fogarty who has crossed from Hampden club Warrnambool.
Brandon Barton, Kye McKenna and Dakota Davidson - all played seniors in 2022 - are others expected consolidate their spots.
"They are half-forward wing type players," Anderson said.
"At the moment they've been the ones who have been out with our senior running group.
"Their fitness will hold them in good stead."
Dennington has added to its list with Tyler Duynhoven (Hawkesdale-Macarthur), Leigh McKane (Russells Creek), Macauley Clark (Russells Creek) and Rory Campbell-Gavin (Merrivale) joining the club.
Josh Keane and Joe Dwyer, who both have Hampden experience, will play for the Dogs after time away from football.
The Dogs have also added to their coaching panel.
"We have Damian Noonan come onboard as an assistant coach from Koroit and Matty Farmer has come across as an assistant coach as well," Anderson said.
"He used to play at (South) Rovers and South Warrnambool with me.
"We are starting to put a coaching panel together which is good. We have a lot of different ideas and fresh ideas coming into the club at the moment."
Dennington has started pre-season with assistant coach Ben Thornton, Jack Noonan, Bronte Baker and Tom Fitzgerald setting the tone.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
