The Standard

Dennington committed to fielding under 18 football team in 2023

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
November 21 2022 - 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennington coach Leigh Anderson is pleased with the Dogs' early pre-season turnouts.

DENNINGTON is confident of fielding an under 18 side in 2023 after placing an emphasis on building its junior program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.