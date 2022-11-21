The Standard

Inside Racing: Warrnambool Racecourse track renovations ready for 2022 Jericho Cup

By Tim Auld
Updated November 21 2022 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
Track manager Brent O'Rourke and Jye Ford inspect the new turf at Warrnambool Racecourse. Picture by Sean McKenna

MORE than 55 millimetres of rain in the past two days should have minimal impact on the newly-renovated track for Sunday's Jericho Cup meeting at the Warrnambool racecourse, according to track and facilities manager Brent O'Rourke.

