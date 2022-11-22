The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has altered its fixtures for under 11s and division four, with the bye in both grades scrapped for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
One team from division four and one from the under 11s have withdrawn, resulting in the change to the fixtures and therefore the bye being eliminated.
"In the under 11s, it was just that they were looking at rationalising the numbers a bit, Brierly (Christ Church) had a number which was stretching the resources," WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod said.
"They had two teams and now just have the one.
"(Southern Titans) in division four also pulled out. They just felt like they didn't have enough numbers for a third team. They have the two teams now."
The association is planning for a return to the field on Saturday after yet another weekend of washouts, with all four men's divisions looking to get in a full round of cricket, including on the majority of turf grounds.
With the weather expected to clear throughout the week, McLeod said the association would push hard to get all games going.
"It's certainly in the pipeline that all division one, two, three and four matches will be this Saturday," he said.
"Most of the turf wickets have been prepared - it depends on the grounds, which are obviously the concern. If we can get dry weather over the next few days the turf will go ahead as planned and division three and four will go ahead on the hard wickets."
