Warrnambool and District Cricket Association makes change to fixture, scraps bye for two grades

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 22 2022 - 2:52pm, first published 2:30pm
WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod.

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has altered its fixtures for under 11s and division four, with the bye in both grades scrapped for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

