The Standard

Lee Primmer, Alex Gynes to stay on as head coaches of Warrnambool Mermaids, Seahawks' Big V teams

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 23 2022 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lee Primmer (left) and Alex Gynes (right) will stay on as head coaches of the Warrnambool Mermaids and Seahawks' Big V teams in 2023.

Alex Gynes is on track for a round one playing return when the 2023 Big V season tips off in March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.