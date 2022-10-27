Kolora-Noorat is pouring its focus into bringing back former junior players to the club and retaining its core list for season 2023.
The Warrnambool and District league 2022 preliminary finalists - under re-signed coach Nick Bourke - have welcomed back a swag of players to the club in hope it will propel the side to take the next step.
The Power has welcomed back 2019 premiership player Charlie Scanlon to the club, where he is expected to "slide straight into the midfield group" to bolster the engine room.
The talented youngster went away to Melbourne for university studies but has committed to returning to the club.
Henry Kenna is another talented player set to return to the club in an addition which excites the re-appointed mentor.
"He's won multiple league best and fairests, he went away for work but has committed to come back which is great for us," Bourke said of Kenna.
The Power has also added Jarrod Evans from Camperdown, who is the partner of new A grade coach Laura Bourke - Nick's sister - in a big boost to the backline stocks.
Evans played 17 senior matches for the Magpies in 2022 at Hampden league level and adds experience.
"We've been lucky enough to bring him over which is great. He played (Hampden league) senior footy all last year," Bourke said.
"He's a defender, so he'll be perfect for us down back."
Bourke said plenty of work was being made to lock away the vast majority of its 2022 list while also focusing on where the improvement needed to come from.
"We're trying to add pieces to our list where we weren't strong enough last year, ultimately we fell short - if we can add players like that, local juniors, local players, that's our main aim at the minute," he said.
"If we can add anything extra on top of that it's a bonus."
