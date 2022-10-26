A Warrnambool and District league club is without a senior football coach just weeks before pre-season is due to start.
South Rovers are still searching for someone to fill the top role after Adam Matheson stepped aside after six years at the helm.
Lions football coordinator Matthew Wood said the club had spoken to a lot of people but hadn't found a successful candidate and was still actively searching.
Wood said the club had conducted interviews with prospective coaches but in many cases they had been lured back to their original club.
He said players were still keen for pre-season and had been "driving that anyway".
"There's a few groups already going," he said.
"I think it starts on the 14th of November with the player leadership group and current assistants driving that at the moment."
The Lions football coordinator also confirmed Matheson - a life member of the club - was actively helping with the search "as he has every year".
"Each year Adam Matheson has certainly stepped aside to allow our club to explore other options and that's happened again this year," he said.
"He's done that over the last probably four or five years so that we could always seek further options."
At the end of the season the Lions opened all their football coaching positions and have received multiple applicants across most grades but are still looking for an under 12s coach.
"It's positive for our junior program," Wood said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
