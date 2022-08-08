Outgoing South Rovers coach Adam Matheson says the time is right for him to step aside as coach of the Lions after six years in charge.
Matheson, who has coached the Lions since the 2017 season, said he decided this year would be his last at the helm, around five weeks ago.
"I called a meeting with the club and just said look I've been coaching 15 years of the last 18. I just think the club's in a really strong spot for somebody new to come in," he told The Standard.
"I sat down with the club and a couple of other people and just came to a mutual agreement that this is good for everybody.
"It was nice to end like that. Where I wasn't upset or the club wasn't upset."
Matheson waited a couple of weeks later, until finals were out of the equation, before informing his players.
He said he outlined three priorities for the club going forward.
"Re-signing our current players, finding a new coach and then recruiting new players," he said.
"We had a really good chat, I just didn't want players tiptoeing around or walking on eggshells, so I just had to be really transparent with that.
"It's actually been a nice three or four weeks where everyone is really calm about it and understanding."
The Lions' life member, who reached 150 senior games for the club, has enjoyed being back at his "home club", where he has been able to reconnect with old friends.
South Rovers have only played one final during his tenure (in 2018) but Matheson said a coach's success needs to be viewed through a wider lens.
"Unfortunately coaches are (judged) on a win-loss ratio and premierships but senior coaching is a lot more than that," he said.
"Development of juniors, if you have a look at the senior team on the weekend 10 have graduated through the under 18s system at Rovers, so that's really pleasing.
"Obviously the development of culture and stuff like that. They're the two things and probably instilling in our players that they've got to give back to the club as well. In the last two years we've nearly raised $13, 000 for the club through our player sponsors."
With one round to play in the season, the Lions are guaranteed to finish sixth and currently trail fifth-placed Russells Creek by 12 points.
The side has been plagued by injuries this year but Matheson predicts bright skies ahead for the side, if it can stay healthy and key players can be recruited.
"I would say it's a really attractive proposition for any future coach to look at," he said. "They can come in and stamp their mark on a pretty good group of players and a really strong club as well."
As for what's next for the Lions mentor, Matheson is set for a "little bit of a break" from coaching.
"Probably just a little bit of time where if it's pouring down rain I can just sit in my lounge room," he laughed.
"I'll still be involved around the club as well. I'm always up there Friday nights and for other things."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
