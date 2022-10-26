Allansford coach Tim Nowell says he will take "a completely different approach" into the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season.
Nowell has signed on for a second year as senior coach, but after juggling dual duties as under 18 coach in 2022 will hand over the reins of the junior team to a new coach.
"Next year, the professionalism from the club, myself, our players, we're going to take a whole different approach in 2023," he said.
Nowell took a moment to weigh up his intentions for next year after the two coaching roles took a toll late in the season. Nowell said talks with senior footballers showed the Cats, who finished the season seventh, were heading in the right direction while he walked away proud of his work coaching in the junior ranks.
"This year we learnt a lot with a young group, I think we averaged 22.3 years of age," he said. "We sat down as a group and came up with a solution to get some on-field leadership... bring in that high 20s, early 30s, maturity, high footy IQ to help us grow these young fellas."
The Cats have already landed two experienced recruits, with Brad Bull crossing from Warrnambool and Nick Johnstone returning to his former club. Nowell said new assistant coach Brett Membrey would also bring a calm presence to the bench on game day.
With the club continuing to talk to potential recruits Nowell said they were steadfast in a commitment to their existing younger talent.
"I've got a fair bit of morale built up in that group," he said. "For me it's important to keep rotating these young fellas through our senior side. I look at a Panmure or Nirranda... a lot of these kids in these premiership and grand final sides are kids that have been at the football club a long time. They've built that up over a four-five year period and that's where we are at in that process.
"Hopefully next year or the year after the success will come by keeping this group together."
MORE SPORT:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.