An insatiable, almost unparalleled hunger continues to keep Panmure alive.
The scenes were euphoric in the Reid Oval change rooms as droves of Bulldog supporters packed in, overcome with pride, and for good reason.
Advertisement
Anytime, anywhere, from any situation has been one of the cornerstones of the Bulldogs' quest for Warrnambool and District league premiership glory this season.
Down by five goals as late as time-on in the third term of Saturday's preliminary final against Kolora-Noorat, the easy thing to do could have been to wave the white flag as the Power flicked the switch and piled on the goals.
Despite a last gasp effort from the Power to snatch the win after the siren, with impressive youngster Fred Beasley just narrowly missing a shot that would have won his side the game, it was a mighty effort from the Bulldogs to claw back to win 13.13 (91) to 14.5 (89).
"It's probably easier playing that than watching it I would have imagined," Proud Bulldog coach Chris Bant told The Standard.
"You sort of don't have a choice when you're playing, you're flat out trying to help out when you can."
The Bulldog mentor - who slotted one goal and had some big moments - said the win came down to a genuine belief the tide would turn.
"We showed glimpses in the first three quarters but we just find a way - as the game goes on and it opens up, there's more space in our forward line so it's just persistence," he said.
"We don't play our best footy when we play safe, we need to take the game on and I thought that's what changed for us. It's probably taken three or four years to know that if we get it in, it'll work.
"We've done it all year to be honest - against Nirranda (a few weeks ago) - we were four, five goals down. We can score quick when we get it on our terms.
"When you get your opportunity you have to take it."
After a strong first term from the Bulldogs, the Power controlled the game for the most part through the second and third terms with big men Lucas Boyd (three goals) - who kicked an absolute stunner from the pocket - as well as Ben Fraser (four goals) providing headaches up forward and capitalising one some slick transition.
It wasn't until Bant's timely late goal in the third quarter which cut the margin to 17 where the game started to turn back the Bulldogs' way.
Relentless pressure, and some genuine class from the likes of Isaac Sinnott (four goals), Lachlan McLeod (four), on top of some clutch moments from Zeke Reeves and skipper Louis Kew were pivotal as the Bulldogs snatched the lead back midway through the final term.
In the frantic final moments, Beasley - who was a bright spark all day for the Power to be one of his side's best - took a pack mark deep in the pocket, 35 metres out when the siren blared.
His kick sailed high but only just on the wrong side of the post in a truly dramatic finish.
Advertisement
Bant said the focus next week would simply be to embrace and enjoy the experience of playing in a grand final.
"I've played in a couple, one of them I really enjoyed and the other I hated, I built myself up so much and do everything I could and played poorly," he said.
"In the second I was relaxed and went alright - we've got a lot of blokes who'll be playing their first so we'll get everyone on the same page."
Emotional Power coach Nick Bourke said he was proud of his group's efforts this season.
Advertisement
"There's a lot of mixed feelings, I'm disappointed with the result but I'm so proud of the group," he said.
"It's been an interesting year but to get to a prelim final, we put in a hell of an effort. I love this club, love the group, they should be super proud.
"That's footy, one had to win."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.