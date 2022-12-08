After nine years in the AFL system, Terang Mortlake recruit Lewis Taylor is prepared for life after professional football.
The former Brisbane Lion and Sydney Swan is returning to his junior club after an impressive career that saw him play 124 games at the highest level between 2014 and 2022.
As well as focusing on contributing to the Bloods' on-field performances, the 27-year-old will have plenty to keep him occupied off the field.
He will head to the Northern Territory in the new year to work alongside brother Toby at Kendel Building as an apprentice and will commute via plane to Bloods' games for at least some of the year.
Taylor admitted eventually getting involved in the building industry was something he pondered during his AFL career.
"When you get drafted they're pretty big on finding out what you want to do after footy which is pretty hard when you've just found out what you want to do, like live your dream out playing AFL," he said.
"As it went on I came to terms that I wanted to do that (building). I'm interested in property which works out well."
Outside of work the 2014 AFL Rising Star winner still maintains a strong interest in the harness racing scene.
He has a strong relationship with Terang driver Jason Lee and the Lee and Craven families in general who are heavily involved in harness racing.
He even did some work with the Lee family as a 17-year-old and currently has stakes in some horses.
"I've still got a couple going around and I'm still very close with those guys out there so I'll head out there tomorrow for a look and say g'day to them again," he said.
Taylor also has coaching ambitions in football after completing courses while in Sydney and will take on an assistant role at the Bloods.
"I was able to do that and learn a bit of stuff there that'll I'll have forever so I'll try and (apply) some of that stuff onto Terang for next year and a bit of this pre-season."
The Bloods recruit attended his first pre-season session on Wednesday night and saw promising signs from a healthy turnout of players.
He highlighted a pair of players who stood out to him and were worth keeping an eye on.
"I know most of the lads there but Harvey Roberts is looking good, I think he played a bit of half-back this year. He's got bigger again which is good," he said.
"All the guys there were cracking in so it was good to see. Joey Arundell is coming back from a shoulder (injury) as well. I played a fair bit with him growing up so it will be good to put the boots on with him again."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.