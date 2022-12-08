NORTH Warrnambool Eagles will vie for their maiden Hampden league premiership without star utility Billie Smedts in 2023.
Smedts has joined Port Melbourne Colts and will team up with his former AFL teammate Josh Caddy who is coaching the Southern league club.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said the Bushfield-based team understood Smedts' decision after four seasons at his home club.
Smedts played in the Eagles' 2019 and 2022 grand final sides.
"For him to commit to North Warrnambool - I think when he left (for the AFL) it was a promise he made - and to then actually follow through with that has just been massive," he told The Standard.
"He's been brilliant. Getting someone like Billie coming back to his home club says a lot about his character and connection to his family.
"He added a bit of hype. It's been huge and we're so grateful for what he's been able to do on and off the field."
The Eagles will have a new-look side next season with Smedts joining ruck-forward Ben Kellett (South Barwon) and Austin Sinclair (university) as confirmed omissions.
Key position player Nick Rodda headlines the recruits with Angus Noske (Hamilton Kangaroos) and the returning Sam McKinnon also recruited to the club.
"Guys like Billie are really hard to replace but we're confident with our players coming through," Dowie said.
The Eagles will finish their pre-Christmas training block with a potential beach session on Friday.
