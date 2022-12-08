The Standard

North Warrnambool Eagles footballer Billie Smedts to play for Port Melbourne Colts in 2023

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 9 2022 - 10:05am, first published 9:45am
Billie Smedts wanted to return to the Hampden league after his AFL career ended. Picture by Morgan Hancock

NORTH Warrnambool Eagles will vie for their maiden Hampden league premiership without star utility Billie Smedts in 2023.

