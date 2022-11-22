The Standard
Police arrest pair over 2006 disappearance of Christopher Jarvis

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 23 2022 - 5:28pm, first published 9:55am
Missing Wangoom man Chris Jarvis.

UPDATED, 4.30pm Wednesday: A second man has been charged over the alleged murder of Wangoom's Chris Jarvis.

