UPDATED 8am Monday: The victim of a hit-run collision at Merrivale says her heart sank when she returned to Warrnambool on Sunday to find her "pride and joy" completely destroyed.
The 21-year-old university student is temporarily staying in Warrnambool for student placement.
She said she was away on the weekend and returned about 9.30am Sunday to find her vehicle was missing.
"I looked about 200 metres down the road and there it was, all smashed up," she told The Standard.
"My heart just sank. That's my pride and joy, I've only had it for about two years."
The woman said her vehicle was written off.
"I don't have an income over placement so was already tight for money and will now have to buy another car," she said.
Fortunately the woman can borrow a family member's vehicle for now.
She said the fence of a neighbouring property had also been impacted in the collision.
"One of the ladies I'm staying with got home about 1am and the car was still there," she said.
She urged anyone with information to contact Warrnambool police.
Earlier: Police are seeking information from the public after a hit-and-run collision at Merrivale overnight Saturday.
Senior Constable Peter Hunter, of the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit, said an unknown vehicle had hit a green parked vehicle along Merrivale Drive between midnight and 6am, forcing the green vehicle into a fence.
He said it was expected that the offending vehicle would have green pain transfer caused by the collision near the Merrivale Recreation Reserve.
"The green vehicle has been hit and crashed into the fence," he said.
"We expect there would have to be green paint on the offending vehicle, which is also likely to have front-end damage."
Senior Constable Hunter requested anyone with information about the collision, or who saw green paint to a vehicle with front-end damage, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.