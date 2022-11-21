The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Low-cost childcare centre for Portland and training incentives if coalition re-elected

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 21 2022 - 4:50pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The government will invest $584 million across 50 new childcare services which will be up and running by 2028, if re-elected this weekend.

Portland will get a new low-cost childcare centre and extra training incentives will boost the region's educator numbers amid chronic childcare staff shortages if Labor is re-elected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.