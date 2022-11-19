The Standard
Revellers dress to impress at We've Got You gala ball in Warrnambool

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 20 2022 - 10:51am, first published 10:00am
A gala ball to raise money for the We've Got You foundation was attended by almost 200 people.

