A gala ball to raise money for the We've Got You foundation was attended by almost 200 people.
Held at Brother Fox at Deakin University, the event was a fundraiser for the foundation, which was launched by Warrnambool's Matthew and Madeline McConnell and Nirranda East's Kathryn and Jared Barkla.
It supports families experiencing the loss of a child from conception through to age sixteen.
Mrs Barkla said she was delighted with the success of the night.
"It was an amazing night," she said.
"There was so much love and support in the room from the community, family and friends."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.