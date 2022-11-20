PREMIER Speedway is searching for a new date to run the washed out Victorian sprintcar title.
The Allansford-based venue was forced to abandon Saturday night's race meeting, which included the Jack Willsher Cup for formula 500s, after heavy rainfall.
The call was made on Saturday morning. It was the second meeting cancelled due to weather in recent weeks after its season-opener on November 5 was also lost to wet conditions.
But Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry is hopeful the Victorian title will be run.
"Being a Victorian title, importantly we are trying to reschedule, that's our main objective," he told The Standard.
"You want to be able to run a title and hopefully being early (in the season) we can find another date because we still have the majority of the year to go.
"The Jack Willsher Cup is a prestigious race and I know the formula 500 team are keen to run that as well.
"We want to put on events for our fans and members and it's important to us to actually have a solid schedule."
Parry said Premier Speedway had enjoyed warm weather in the lead-up to the meeting before Saturday's downpours.
"Portland had pools of water and Avalon was with almost lakes of water and we actually had nothing," he said.
"We were in good shape until we got that rain.
"Warrnambool was predicted to get 20mm last Sunday (November 13) and we barely got a mill.
"Unfortunately for us the weather prediction was accurate (this weekend)."
The cancellation hurts the club's coffers.
"There is financial exposure we incur regardless of whether we reschedule," Parry said. "If we don't open the gates and start the meeting, all the online tickets are fully refunded."
