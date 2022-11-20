UPDATE, Sunday, 7.45am:
A 22-year-old Dartmoor district man has been charged with numerous high-end traffic offences by Victoria Police major collision investigation unit detectives after a fatal collision early Friday.
Investigators say two vehicles collided head-on on the Princes Highway, near Lyons on the Princes Highway around 1am Friday, mid way between Heywood and Dartmoor.
The male driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene and the male driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A 22-year-old from Greenwald, near Dartmoor, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, driving in a manner dangerous, careless driving and fail to keep left of the divided line.
The man has been bailed to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
Police are continuing to establish the exact circumstances around the collision and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
