The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Magistrate slams former Geelong man who falsely accused doctor

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 21 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Obscene, vile': Magistrate slams man over false accusations

A former Geelong man has admitted to distributing flyers which falsely accused a Warrnambool district doctor of being a sexual predator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.