Warrnambool man fronts court charged over alleged murder of Wangoom's Chris Jarvis

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 23 2022 - 5:41pm, first published 3:20pm
Man fronts court charged with murder of man who disappeared 16 years ago

The family of a Wangoom man not seen since 2006 have broken down as a man faced court charged with the alleged murder of their loved one.

