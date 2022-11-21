The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Warrnambool silversmith devastated after $100,000 break-in

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 21 2022 - 3:01pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stunned Warrnambool silversmith Bud Knackstedt has talked about the impact on his life's work after thieves ransacked his Lava Street shop. Picture by Anthony Brady

UPDATED, Monday, 12.30pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.