Forensic evidence likely to delay inquest into Kirkstall double murder/suicide

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 29 2022 - 3:57am, first published 1:51am
Investigations: Kevin Knowles, also known as Kevin Doherty, was shot dead at 10.22am on July 22 near the intersection of the Koroit-Kirkstall Road and Scotts North Road.

An inquest into the deaths of career criminal Kevin Knowles and his sidekick Benny Ray is not expected to be held until early to mid next year.

