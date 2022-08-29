Forensic evidence likely to delay inquest into Kirkstall double murder/suicide

An inquest into the deaths of career criminal Kevin Knowles and his sidekick Benny Ray is not expected to be held until early to mid next year.
Deputy state coroner Jacqui Hawkins heard from Warrnambool Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell it was expected to take between four and six months for the examination of forensic evidence to be finalised.
On Monday morning a directions hearing was held in the Coroners Court into the deaths of Kevin Knowles, 49, also known as Doherty, Benjamin Ray, 48, and Travis Cashmore, 45.
Lawyer assisting the coroner, George Carrington, told Ms Hawkins no one had been charged with the deaths of Mr Doherty or Mr Ray and an investigation was not required for Mr Cashmore.
She said it was still early stages in the investigation and more details would be provided in the full coronial brief.
Ms Carrington said at 10.22am on July 22 a witness parked on the side of the road near the intersection of the Kirkstall-Koroit Road and Scotts North Road called emergency services.
She said he advised that he had observed a white van, and two males on the side of the road.
He stated the two males were deceased and had been shot by the driver of the white van.
He said the van had also run over the deceased males.
He then observed the white van turn, and drive back towards Kirkstall.
Police, ambulance, homicide squad and major crime scene services attended.
The deceased men were identified as Mr Doherty and Mr Ray.
She told the court witnesses had seen the pair walking with backpacks that morning and they had told people they had planned to walk to Koroit.
A search was then initiated by police for the white van.
She said the white van driven by Mr Cashmore was seen on CCTV returning to his home at 10.23am.
At 10.38am a gunshot could be heard on the footage.
She said Mr Cashmore's parents found his body about 1.30pm at the rear of his property.
Ms Carrington said an unregistered sawn-off shotgun was found at the property. Mr Cashmore was not licensed and the gun was believed to be used in all three deaths.
Ms Carrington told the court preliminary police investigations revealed Mr Cashmore and Mr Doherty were in conflict for a number of years and a friend of Mr Cashmore's had also been experiencing conflict with Mr Doherty and had applied for an intervention order.
Mr Cashmore believed Mr Doherty had been in breach of an order.
She told the court that on July 20 Mr Cashmore spoke to police officers Chris Kelly and Brett Thornton at the Koroit police station.
He said Mr Doherty had breached the order and officers told him the friend would need to make a statement.
She said that as he left the station Mr Cashmore said something along the lines of "leave your gun on the counter and I'll take care of him".
Mr Cashmore appeared frustrated for his friend and frustrated with Mr Doherty.
The officers did not take the comment seriously and they reported to a Professional Standards police investigation that Mr Doherty was not liked in the Kirkstall community, so the sentiment did not come as a surprise.
Professional standards undertook a review and found the deaths were not police contact deaths.
Ms Carrington also said the case had attracted significant media coverage and the deaths were reported to be drug related, but there was no evidence to support that suggestion.
Ongoing investigations are being held into Mr Cashmore's mental health.
Ms Carrington said Mr Cashmore appeared to have killed Mr Doherty and associate Mr Ray due to a history of conflict between (Mr Cashmore and Mr Doherty) and then he took his own life.
Detective Senior Constable Wastell told the hearing he was compiling statements but the forensics were expected to take another four to six months to complete.
Ms Hawkins said when those investigations had been completed it could be determined how the inquest would progress, but it was likely to be held early to mid next year depending on the availability of the evidence and a coronial review of that evidence.
