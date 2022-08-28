Grassmere veterinarian, farmer and serial political candidate Michael McCluskey will be on the hustings again in the lead up to November's state election.
Mr McCluskey said he would stand as an independent candidate for South West Coast to highlight issues he thought were continually being overlooked.
"Healthcare, education and road/rail transport are obviously not being prioritised enough," he said.
"Other critical issues such as climate science, water security, energy harvesting, agricultural sustainability and biosecurity threats require people who have a deep understanding of the sciences which is sadly lacking in many of our current crop of politicians."
Mr McCluskey said his science background equipped him to tackle energy, climate and agricultural issues that would make or break the south-west's future, and that he wasn't constrained by any political party.
"I'm very proud to be running as an independent," he said.
"Standing as an independent allows me to speak from 'the heart and the head' in the best interests of the community on these issues as opposed to those candidates who are constrained by directives and obligations imposed by their respective parties."
Mr McCluskey hasn't been a big vote-getter in past elections, hauling in less than one per cent of the vote in 2018. He said speaking out about "the issues you believe are important" was the main reason to stand "regardless of how many votes you receive".
"Many of the important changes in society start at the grassroots level rather than in Parliament itself despite what some leaders may want us to believe," he said.
Mr McCluskey is the second independent candidate to announce for South West Coast after journalist Carol Altmann said she would take on Liberal incumbent Roma Britnell and Labor challenger Kylie Gaston.
The seat has been in Liberal hands since it was created in 2002, and previous candidates James Purcell and Roy Reekie have claimed the community has been short changed by its safe status, arguing a more marginal seat would get more attention and money from the government of the day.
Mr McCluskey said his priority was getting the right issues on the table and inspiring young people to get involved politically in questions that will fundamentally shape their future.
He also said he was eager to see more candidates step forward to bring more diversity to the race for South West Coast. He said a Portland or Terang candidate would break up the Warrnambool-dominated field.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
