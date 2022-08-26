The Standard

Labor candidate for South West Coast Kylie Gaston joins call to V/Line

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 26 2022 - 8:19am, first published 5:00am
Labor candidate for South West Coast Kylie Gaston has called on her party to reconsider the design of the incoming VLocity trains in order to include cafeteria facilities.

LABOR's candidate for South West Coast has joined the call to keep snack bars on long-haul VLocity trains.

