The Standard

FJ family backs move to do business case for new Warrnambool art gallery at Cannon Hill

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 25 2022 - 7:19am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Give it a chance: Warrnambool's art gallery was built as a memorial to the late Fletcher Jones.

When it comes to doing a business case for a new art gallery at Cannon Hill, the family of Sir Fletcher Jones has urged the community to "give it a chance".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.