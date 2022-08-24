Port Fairy is on the lookout for a new senior coach in season 2023 after parting ways with mentor Winis Imbi.
The Seagulls failed to win a game in the Hampden league this season and forfeited their round 16 senior match against Koroit.
President Noel Black thanked Imbi for his contribution to the club but said it was time for a new vision to steer the playing group forward.
"Winis has been an amazing leader during his time at the Port Fairy Football Netball Club," Black said in a club statement.
"(In) his duration at the club, he has bought new ideas and has always had a focus on developing and improving the performance of his playing list.
"With the Port Fairy Football Netball Club, we wish Winis all the best in his future journey. The club will look forward to immediately seeking a new coach for the 2023 season and see it as an opportunity to reset and regenerate the Port Fairy Football Netball Club."
Imbi said he was disappointed by the decision but understood the club wanted to go in a different direction.
"I respect the decision, any club or anything like that they have to make decisions - the club has a vision of where they'd like to get to and I respect that they felt it wasn't me in that role," he said.
"I'm not parting on bad terms. I love the players, love the club and the people - ego aside, it's got to be for the club's best interest."
He said, however, he did have an interest in staying on as coach after a tough 2022 season.
"It would have been with a clear vision of where we were headed," he said.
"That was something I was working through with the club, in terms of recruiting, player retention."
