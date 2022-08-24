The Standard

Port Fairy parts ways with mentor Winis Imbi after winless Hampden league season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 24 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:03am
DEPARTING: Winis Imbi will no longer coach Port Fairy in the Hampden league. Picture: Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Port Fairy is on the lookout for a new senior coach in season 2023 after parting ways with mentor Winis Imbi.

